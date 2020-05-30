Couple allegedly use municipal account to pay loan in R2.3m case

“The former chief financial clerk allegedly stole R2.3 million between 2015 and 2018. He transferred money from the municipality account to his personal and wife’s bank accounts. He further used the municipality account to settle a personal loan,” said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested Sivulyile Stali and Vivian Nolufezo Stali, aged 27 and 28, on Thursday and they appeared in court on Friday.

They were each granted R5,000 bail in the Colesburg Magistrate’s Court, according to OFM.

Earlier this week, five municipal workers were suspended for allegedly stealing more than R80,000 from the same municipality.

The employees work in the traffic department as NaTIS (National Traffic Information System) administrators.

The money, from licence renewals and traffic fines, was meant to be deposited into a bank account but it is alleged that the deposit never happened.

