Cele says what’s left of the lockdown will still be strongly enforced

“Under level 3 the responsibility of preventing the spread of the disease will be in the hands of every member of society. Each person is expected to adhere to all precautionary measures which have been outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which include social distancing, hand washing, practising cough etiquette, avoiding handshaking and touching, wearing masks in public spaces and staying home when you are ill,” Police Minister Bheki Cele, who reiterated that moving to level 3 required the citizenry to “continue to adhere to regulations”.

Permits for movement

Movements of persons between provinces, metropolitan areas and districts and hotspots would be prohibited except for persons doing so in the course of carrying out work responsibility or performing any service permitted under alert level 3, provided that such person was in possession of a permit issued by their employer.

“Persons travelling for purposes of moving to a new place of residence or caring for an immediate family member, attendance of funerals, transportation of mortal remains, obtaining medical treatment, persons returning to their place of residence from a quarantine or isolation facility will require permits which can be obtainable from the authority concerned. SAPS and other law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor local and interprovincial movements by holding roadblocks on national highways and rotating in suburbs, cities and towns,” said Cele.

Sale, dispensing or transportation of liquor

In terms of the level 3 regulations, licensed liquor traders would be permitted to sell liquor for consumption off-site, therefore the consumption of liquor at the place of sale was prohibited.

“Liquor will be sold only on Monday to Thursday between 09h00 and 17h00. There would be no sale of liquor on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Gatherings

All gatherings were still prohibited except for those at faith-based institution, limited to 50 persons or less, depending on the size of the place of worship and provided that all health protocols and social distancing measures were being adhered to.

“The president announced some hotspots around the country where the infection rate is increasing rapidly. In these districts and metropolitan areas, the JCPS Cluster would conduct patrols, roadblocks, and vehicle check points at the hotspot areas.”

Deployment of the SANDF during COVID-19

The main tasks of deployed forces still included healthcare services, engineering capabilities and “lockdown enforcement elements”.

“The force levels will escalate in accordance with the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases within force level availability of 73,000.

Crossing borders

“As you may be aware, the South African borders are still closed for travel except for evacuation of stranded and distressed RSA citizens, evacuation of foreign nationals by respective foreign missions and movement of medical ill-treatment cases and transportation of goods to and from neighbouring states.

“Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend school will be allowed to enter our borders with a special permit subject to all COVID-19 regulations on transport and health.”

During level 3, Home Affairs would be offering the essential services registration of births, reissuing of birth certificates, late registration of birth (by appointment), marriage services, death certificates, issuing temporary ID certificates, collection of IDs applied for prior to the lockdown, and the issuing of passports only for people involved in the cross-border transportation of essential goods and medicines.

Any undocumented or illegal nationals being detained would be subject to deportation.

No visa or permitting functions would be open to the public in South Africa and at missions abroad during level 3.

“Asylum and refugee services will remain closed. All asylum seeker permits lawfully issued which have expired or are to expire during the period of the national state of disaster are deemed to have been extended up to and including 31 July 2020.”

Courts

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) would issue directives for operations of the courts during level 3. The Department would prioritise urgent cases relating to corruption, sexual offences, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), serious violent crimes, robbery, murder, assault and violation of COVID-19 regulations for speedy resolution.

Where appropriate, the courts would use audio-visual communication, such as teleconferencing and videoconferencing, to conclude urgent cases.

“All cases which are not urgent will be postponed.

“Access to courts will be limited to immediate complainants and judicial officers. All those entering the premises will be subjected to temperature screening and will be required to sanitise their hands and wear masks,” according to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

During the disaster period, the JCPS cluster had received several allegations related to the corruption of COVID-19 relief efforts earmarked for poor communities. In response to these allegations, the cluster developed a collaboration framework to ensure prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution and recovery of stolen assets and funds.

“Law enforcement officials have established an interim structure that will address all allegations of corruption and will ensure that those who are charged face prosecution. There is a specific focus on COVID-19-related corruption matters in the courts for efficient resolution and these are listed as a priority in the directions, along with urgent cases including domestic violence and others that the courts may consider to be in the interest of justice to address speedily.”

The cluster appealed to the public to report any misconduct displayed by law enforcement officials during this time.

“Should the public witness or experience any form of torture, cruelty, inhumane and/or degrading treatment and/or punishment committed by law enforcement members including poor service delivery regarding police response, investigations and police negligence, they should report such at the nearest police station or at the National Service Complaints Centre on the toll-free number 0800 333 177 or the following email addresses: complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za or service@saps.gov.za.

