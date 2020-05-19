Crime 19.5.2020 10:55 pm

Father arrested for allegedly poisoning his two sons

News24 Wire
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the man initially claimed that his sons had drunk rat poison.

A 38-year-old father is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court, in the North West, on Wednesday, facing two counts of murder after he allegedly poisoned his two sons.

The father was arrested on Monday following the death of his children, aged 11 and 12.

Mokgwabone said a police investigation later revealed the man was allegedly behind the murders.

He said an inquest docket was opened on 16 May after the lifeless bodies of the two boys were found at Valkop Plot in Assen, near Brits.

“The suspect reported to the police on Friday that his children died after they drank rat poison. However, it came out during the investigation that the father allegedly poisoned his children.

“He was then arrested. The motive is unknown at this stage and the investigation into the matter continues,” Mokgwabone said.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family.

Kwena commended the police for working tirelessly to ensure the man was positively linked with the horrific occurrence.

