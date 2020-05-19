Man bust for wearing fake SANDF fatigues is wanted murder suspect

A man arrested for wearing a uniform resembling that of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was found to be wanted in connection with a number of crimes, including murder, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man was apprehended by officers stationed in Philippi East, who were performing crime prevention patrols in Lower Crossroads during the early hours of the morning, spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed.

The man was stopped and searched in Umkhombe Crescent, she said in a statement.

“During the body search, police found a 9mm firearm with ammunition in his possession. The suspect was recognised as wanted … for murder and three attempted murders that took place in January in Lower Crossroads.”

The man was also believed to be involved in various crime in the precinct, including robbery and hijacking, she said.

He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once charged.

