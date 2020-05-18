Motorcyclist nabbed clocking 247km/h on N1 in Cape Town

A motorcyclist caught clocking 247km/h on the N1 highway was among those arrested in the last week by its traffic officers, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the motorcyclist, who is a mechanic, claimed that he was test driving a client’s motorcycle.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after he passed a Ghost Squad officer at high speed on the N1 towards Bellville.

“The officer tailed the rider, who was travelling at around 247 km/h according to his speedometer. He pulled over the rider, who was arrested for reckless and negligent driving,” said Smith.

“We have indicated before that speeding transgressions during the lockdown have increased because of the drop in traffic volumes on the roads. But there is just no excuse for this type of behaviour. This individual could have done himself, and also other road users, serious harm.”

Also, on Wednesday, officers searched a vehicle at a roadblock on the N7 and discovered that the driver was using a fraudulent temporary asylum permit.

On Friday, a 24-year-old man was arrested on the N2 for drunk driving, breaking lockdown regulations, and assault after he slapped an officer while being interviewed.

On Saturday, two men were arrested at a roadblock on the R300 for illegally transporting beer.

On Sunday, officers arrested an individual for the possession of drugs after they found Khat in a vehicle on the corner of Voortrekker Road and Karoo Street, Bellville.

Smith said metro police officers have issued 644 fines for various traffic contraventions and 506 by-law fines for contravening lockdown regulations and failing to remain confined to their homes.

Two people have been arrested for transporting alcohol.

“The change in lockdown regulations has meant more people moving about and an increase in traffic on the roads, but also a rise in the number of residents who take the chance to break the lockdown rules, and criminals who use the opportunity to violate laws.

“Lockdown affects us all, but the number of arrests and fines show not everyone is serious about staying safe,” Smith said.

