Another Cape Town police station closes over Covid-19

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Table View police station’s community service centre was currently operating from a mobile structure in the parking lot as the facility was being decontaminated.

“Members who have been in contact with the infected case are undergoing the necessary screening/testing and being quarantined,” she said.

“Thus far, policing has not been impacted upon. Members from the station are still ensuring that the precinct is safe and secure.”

The police previously said police stations were closed because of an exposure to a case of Covid-19, and not necessarily because of a police official had tested positive for the virus.

The police station is across the road from the Bayside shopping centre, where a Checkers outlet had to close temporarily due to cases being detected there.

Other stations

Other police stations in the province that were closed temporarily include Cape Town Central, Bellville, Muizenberg, Bredasdorp and Struisbaai.

The proliferation of the virus had also led to some members of the police’s Joint Operational Committee in Tshwane going into self-isolation after one member tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 on Saturday.

Naidoo, however, said those in self-isolation were “not the whole of Tshwane management”.

The latest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country is 11 350.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.