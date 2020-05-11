Two men arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers

Two men are expected to appear in court for allegedly impersonating police officers.

The men were arrested on Monday during a routine stop and search operation by Gauteng Traffic Police officers on the N12, near the R558 in Bekkersdal.

Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the department welcomed the arrest.

According to preliminary reports, officers pulled over a black Toyota Fortuner and requested a driver’s licence from the driver.

“While the driver was on the verge of handing over his driver’s licence, one of the officers spotted a police identity card inside the driver’s wallet.

‘Fraudulent’

“Officers asked the driver and the passenger if they were members of the South African Police Services, and they both confirmed they were police officers. Upon examining the identity cards closely, the officers found that it was tampered with and fraudulent.

“Officers immediately arrested the two male suspects. They will appear in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of impersonating police officers and fraud,” Morwane said.

He said the department commended the diligent work of the officers.

“It is because of the alertness of our officers from the Gauteng Traffic Police that these alleged criminals were apprehended. The law enforcement agencies in the province will continue to work around the clock to deal with crime prevention and ensure the safety and security of the people of Gauteng.

“We urge members of the public to work closely with our law enforcement agencies and to report criminal activities in their respective areas,” said Morwane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.