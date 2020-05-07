Crime 7.5.2020 06:39 pm

Hawks shut down ‘dagga plantation’ in Bloemfontein, 8 arrested

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration. Ennerdale police destroy a dagga plant during their patrol in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, 13 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

After obtaining a warrant, officials raided the property and found a ‘fully-fledged dagga cultivation greenhouse’.

Eight people were arrested on Thursday after the Hawks raided and shut down a “huge dagga plantation” in Bloemspruit, Bloemfontein.

According to a statement, the Hawks acted on intelligence gathered on Monday, with regard to a cannabis plantation allegedly operational in the area.

After obtaining a warrant, officials raided the property and found a “fully-fledged dagga cultivation greenhouse”, according to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

Steyn said the value of the cannabis seized has yet to be determined, but is estimated to be a substantial amount.

“The forensic team from head office has been roped in to assist in the dismantling of the plantation,” Steyn added.

During the execution of the warrant, eight people, aged between 22 and 52, were found on the property and subsequently arrested.

The eight are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of cultivating and dealing in cannabis.

