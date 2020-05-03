Crime 3.5.2020 04:34 pm

18 Northern Cape residents arrested after going on ‘rampage’, demanding liquor and cigarettes

News24 Wire
18 Northern Cape residents arrested after going on ‘rampage’, demanding liquor and cigarettes

Image: iStock

Police say they were pelted with stones while attempting to disperse the crowd and a police member’s hand was broken.

Eighteen people have been arrested after a group of Fraserburg residents “went on the rampage” on Saturday, demanding to be sold cigarettes and liquor, looting local stores, damaging a police vehicle and injuring an officer, Northern Cape police say

“It is reported yesterday, between 16:00 and 18:00, residents went on the rampage demanding to be sold liquor and cigarettes,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

Things turned violent, according to Ramatseba, when police tried to disperse the crowd.

“Police were pelted with stones while attempting to disperse the crowd. A police member’s hand was broken and police bakkie’s windows damaged. The rampaging crowd looted a tuck shop,” Ramatseba adds.

Groceries worth R100 000 were stolen during the looting.

Police officers arrested 18 people – aged between 25 and 61 – in connection with cases of malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft, and contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Police were still investigating the incident, Ramatseba said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lockdown relief: More than 10 000 food parcels to be given to small-scale fishers 3.5.2020
Nxesi says employees with Covid-19 symptoms must be granted paid sick leave 3.5.2020
Ex-Sundowns captain Nyandoro donates mealie meal to needy Zimbabweans 3.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again


today in print

Read Today's edition