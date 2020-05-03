Crime 3.5.2020 03:02 pm

Two to appear in court for R375k worth of dagga

Citizen reporter
The Hawks say the suspects were in possession of 15 bags of cannabis. Photo: Supplied.

The Hawks say the suspects were in possession of about 15 bags of cannabis.

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team successfully intercepted a consignment of dagga worth an estimated street valued of R375 000 on route to George from Eastern Cape, spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

“Two suspects aged 41 and 33 were arrested in possession of about 15 bags of cannabis last Thursday on Kokkewiet Street, Conville,” Nkwalase said.

The arrest followed a high-speed chase that led to the driver to jump out of a moving vehicle to avoid arrest, Nkwalase said, adding that this caused the vehicle to hit the fence on the side of Kokkewiet Street Conville, before it came to a halt.

“The duo is expected to make their first court appearance at George Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 4 May 2020.”

