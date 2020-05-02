Crime 2.5.2020 09:01 am

North West man accused of using a spade to stab his brother to death

News24 Wire
The 42-year-old man has since been arrested and is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

n the heat of an argument, a 42-year-old North West man allegedly picked up a spade and used it to kill his brother, according to police.

The man has since been arrested and is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the man got into a fight with his 61-year-old brother in Centreville, Letlhabile, near Brits, on Thursday.

“During the fight, the suspect allegedly got hold of a garden spade which he used to stab the victim several times. Although the victim managed to run away, he collapsed and died on the street,” Mokgwabone said.

“The suspect ran away immediately after the horrific incident but was apprehended by members of the community [who] handed him over to the police.”

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended members of the community for apprehending and handing over the man without taking the law into their own hands.

