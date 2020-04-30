Free State ANC suspends Matjhabeng MMC after arrest

The ANC in the Free State has suspended the Matjhabeng municipality’s mayoral committee member (MMC), Teboho Lushuba, following his arrest last week.

The 32-year-old MMC and ANC youth league regional leader was arrested by members of the Welkom Public Order Police reaction team for allegedly being in possession of unlicensed guns and ammunition.

Provincial police said the arrest followed intelligence-driven information, which lead them to Lushuba’s home. They found a shotgun, a 9mm pistol and ammunition. Six live rounds of ammunition were also found in the MMC’s vehicle.

He also faces a charge of bribery for attempting to bribe two officers at the scene.

“We noted with grave concern the gravity of the allegations associated with the arrest and the extent to which it borders on the standing and integrity of the movement,” said ANC Free State spokesperson Thabo Meeko in a statement on Thursday.

The provincial spokesperson said Lushuba had been temporarily suspended from his roles in the municipality and the party.

He said the ANC was “duty bound” and “compelled” to invoke numerous sections of its constitution, which contain guidelines for the disciplinary action and suspension of members.

“The ANC reiterates that public representatives, more so than those of any other party, should be above reproach in their political and social conduct as defined by our Code of Conduct,” said Meeko.

He also said the ANC expected its representatives to be honest, to have integrity, be incorruptible, and maintain the highest standards when in service of the people.

Meeko also called for restraint in the Matjhabeng area, which falls under the Lejweleputswa district municipality, and urged people to allow the rule of law to take its course.

