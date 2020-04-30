Father, 52, arrested for allegedly raping 22-year-old daughter

Police in Kimberley, Northern Cape, have arrested a fifty-year-old for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier R Ramatseba said members of the Galeshewe Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) arrested the man on Wednesday for the alleged rape of his biological daughter.

“It is alleged the 52-year-old has been raping his daughter since 2018 until 25 April 2020,” Ramatseba said.

Ramatseba said another allegation was that the suspect has been threatening his daughter that should she break her silence, he would post her nude pictures on social media.

“The victim finally brought her ordeal to the surface on 25 April 2020, thus leading to the suspect’s arrest today, 29 April 2020,” Ramatseba said.

Police Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has urged any person who has been sexually abused or who is currently being abused by family members, to break their silence and allow the law to deal with the perpetrators harshly.

“Heinous criminal acts perpetrated by heartless criminals cannot be curbed if they are not reported to the authorities,” said Shivuri.

Ramatseba said the suspect was expected to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on Thursday, and that it was expected that a bail application would be opposed.

“[The] police investigation continues.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

