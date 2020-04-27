Crime 27.4.2020 07:44 am

KZN Premier flags ‘new crime trend’ as funeral parlours used as cover for crime

News24 Wire
KZN Premier flags ‘new crime trend’ as funeral parlours used as cover for crime

A "new trend" of criminals taking advantage of the provisions for funeral parlours under the national lockdown regulations as a cover to carry out their criminal activities has been flagged. Image: iStock

In one incident, two alleged drug dealers posing as funeral parlour employees were arrested after allegedly caught in possession of 80kg of dagga stashed in a coffin they were transporting.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has flagged a “new trend” of criminals taking advantage of the provisions for funeral parlours under the national lockdown regulations as a cover to carry out their criminal activities.

Zikalala was speaking at a briefing on efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Sunday, where he detailed two incidents from the weekend.

On Saturday night, in Underberg, police officers spotted a car belonging to a funeral parlour. The car was stopped and searched, and police officers discovered liquor in the vehicle. The occupants were arrested.

Earlier on the same day, two alleged drug dealers, posing as funeral parlour employees, were arrested after allegedly caught in possession of 80kg of dagga stashed in a coffin they were transporting. They were stopped by police officers manning a roadblock in Pongola, and subsequently arrested.

The arrests were part of the 1 182 arrests made since the extension of the lockdown.

“We welcome the significant progress made by our law enforcement authorities in the apprehension of those who have sought to violate the regulations of the lockdown,” Zikalala says.

“We want to commend the law enforcement operations for upscaling efforts to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
eThekwini could face stricter lockdown regulations – KZN premier 26.4.2020
More than 10,000 arrested in KZN for flouting regulations – Premier Zikalala 20.4.2020
KZN to observe a day of prayer over coronavirus 25.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals


today in print

Read Today's edition