Crime 26.4.2020 09:03 pm

Hammanskraal pensioner arrested, found with 11 unlicensed firearms

News24 Wire
Hammanskraal pensioner arrested, found with 11 unlicensed firearms

Image: iStock.

None of the firearms had licences, which resulted in police arresting the owner of the premises.

A 65-year-old man was arrested after police found 11 firearms and ammunition at his premises in Lusthof, Hammanskraal.

“A crime intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of a 65-year-old man by the SAPS K9 Unit for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

“On arrival at the plot, the police searched the premises and found 11 firearms of various calibres.”

None of the firearms had licences, which resulted in police arresting the owner of the premises. Police seized three rifles, a shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle, two revolvers, two 9mm pistols and two .22 pistols and ammunition.

“The two revolvers were the only firearms found safely stored in a small safe in one of the bedrooms, as prescribed by the Firearms Control Act, 2000. The other firearms were found under the mattress and in the other bedroom’s cupboards,” said Muridili.

The firearms will be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic testing to determine if it had been used in any crimes, added Muridili.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hawks arrest man for ‘scam targeting the elderly’ 26.4.2020
Man arrested after cops find 11 unlicensed firearms found on his plot 25.4.2020
10 arrested for allegedly stealing cellphone tower batteries, network regulators in EC 25.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals


today in print

Read Today's edition