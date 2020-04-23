Alleged robber killed in shootout with KZN cops

One of three alleged robbers was killed in a shootout after KwaZulu-Natal police officers noticed a robbery in progress while on their way to court.

The shootout between the three and KZN police took place on Helpmekaar Road in Ezakheni, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the officers were on their way to court when they witnessed three men, clad in reflector jackets, pointing firearms at a motorist.

“When police reached the crime scene, the suspects fled on foot and a chase ensued. The police officers chased the suspects on foot and one of the suspects opened fire at the police officers. A shootout ensued and the suspect was fatally wounded.”

Gunpoint

He added: “The men demanded cash from the motorist at gunpoint. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The suspects fled when they spotted the police vehicle approaching.”

Naicker said they recovered two firearms and three rounds of ammunition, a toy gun, and cash at the scene of the shootout.

“A second suspect was arrested and is in police custody. Cases of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery and an inquest docket were opened at the Ezakheni police station for further investigation.”

Naicker said the arrested suspect is to be charged and will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court soon.

KZN provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers for their alertness.

“I am relieved that our police officers escaped the shooting unscathed,” he said.

