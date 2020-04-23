Armed robber killed during shootout with police

An armed robber was killed in KwaZulu-Natal following a shootout with police on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “Two police officers were on their way to court when they witnessed three men clad in reflector jackets, pointing firearms at a motorist on the Helpmekaar Road in Ezakheni. When police reached the crime scene, the suspects fled on foot and a chase ensued. The police officers chased the suspects on foot and one of the suspects opened fire at the police officers. A shootout ensued and the suspect was fatally wounded.

“The shootout emanates from an incident where the suspects allegedly flagged down motorists who stopped. The men demanded cash from the motorists at gunpoint. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The suspects fled when they spotted the police vehicle approaching. A second suspect was arrested and is in police custody. Cases of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery and an inquest docket were opened at the Ezakheni police station for further investigation. The suspect will be charged and will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court soon.”

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the arrest of the suspect.

“I am relieved that our police officers escaped the shooting unscathed,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

