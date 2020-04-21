Ipid urged to investigate after man allegedly shot by police

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has lodged a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after a man was allegedly shot by police on his way to a local shop.

The young man from Steadville, located in Ladysmith, was allegedly shot on his way to buy a prepaid electricity voucher.

“It is alleged that the police stopped the young man who was on his way back from the shop to ask him what he was doing on the streets.

“He then explained to them about purchasing the electricity voucher. It is alleged the police then pulled a gun and shot him when he was leaving,” said DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango in a statement on Tuesday.

Mncwango said the DA reported the incident to Ipid in KZN to investigate the matter.

“We were pleased that, within half an hour, Ipid was already investigating the matter, giving it the urgency it deserves.

“Members of the DA leadership visited the family yesterday and checked on the state of the young man. We will continue offering our support to the family during this difficult time,” the provincial leader said.

Mncwango said it was shocking that the incident occurred during lockdown, because law enforcers should be protecting citizens.

“The long arm of the law must take its course on the police officer who allegedly pulled a trigger causing harm to an innocent person who was out to provide for his family.

“Our laws allow citizens to leave the house if there is an urgent need; this was one of them, and the young man did not deserve to be attacked and shot,” he said.

Mncwango added that the DA was appalled by the incident and hoped the wrongdoers were arrested soon.

“This is not the time for victimising and attacking people. Instead, it is time for all of us, the community and the law enforcers, to unite in fighting the disease,” he concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.