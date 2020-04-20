Crime 20.4.2020 05:32 pm

Ipid probes death of Soweto man, allegedly after assault by cops

News24 Wire
A man is stopped in the street by South African Police Service officers in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Saturday during a joint operation between the Saps and the South African National Defence Force to enforce a national lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: AFP

The man died at his home on Sunday after receiving medical attention at a local medical facility.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a 23-year-old Soweto man.

It is alleged the man from Naledi/Zola died after he was assaulted by police three days ago, Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

Seisa said the deceased’s family suspects he died of injuries sustained during the assault.

“At this point in time, we haven’t made any arrest as our investigation is ongoing,” Seisa said.

Three earlier deaths have allegedly occurred at the hands of police since the start of the nationwide lockdown on 26 March.

In a breakdown, Ipid said six assault cases had been lodged as well as three cases of police discharging an official firearm.

Among the cases the directorate is investigating closely is that of the death of a Vosloorus man, who was allegedly shot inside his home. It is alleged the shooting occurred during a lockdown operation which involved Ekurhuleni metro police officers.

