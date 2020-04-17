Breakthrough as Limpopo men arrested for murder of two women

In what police have described as a breakthrough, two men have been apprehended in connection with the unsolved murders of two women, who were shot and killed last year.

In the first incident, according to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, one of the men allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Khulile Mahumane on the evening of 15 May last year while he was visiting her.

He then allegedly dumped her body at the local cemetery and reportedly fled the country. Passers-by later discovered the body.

Police were notified about the incident at the time, a case of murder was opened and a manhunt was launched.

“Police continued working on this case and managed to crack it after receiving information from members of the public that the suspect had returned. They then followed up on it and pounced on him unexpectedly at his residence in Barberton on Wednesday. He is expected to appear in court [on Friday].”

In the second incident, 37-year-old Sydney Nhlanhla Machete appeared in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the murder of his close friend, 33-year-old Nomsa Nkosi, at her house in Barberton on 2 October last year. He later allegedly absconded.

“A murder case was also opened and police immediately commenced with their investigation. They received information from members of the public that Machete was around Barberton and swiftly apprehended him on Friday. His case was postponed to 7 May for a bail application.

“Extensive investigations into the case also led to the recovery of a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting and killing of Nkosi,” Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma applauded police for what he called a major breakthrough.

Zuma also thanked members of the public who provided police with information.

