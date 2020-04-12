Crime 12.4.2020 11:05 am

Murder case opened after Alexandra man allegedly assaulted by SANDF

News24 Wire
An SANDF vehicle can be seen in Pretoria streets, 27 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The soldiers reportedly wanted to know why the man was drinking inside his own yard.

Police in Alexandra are investigating a case of murder following the death an Alexandra man, 40, after he was allegedly assaulted by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Good Friday.

“Police in Alexandra have opened a case of murder whilst awaiting post-mortem results following the death of a man who, according to reports, was assaulted by members of the SANDF on Good Friday,” spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 on Sunday.

SABC News reported that the deceased’s neighbour said they were having a drink inside their yard when a soldier approached them questioning why they were drinking and not indoors.

After they were instructed to leave, more solders arrived, and they were allegedly badly assaulted in the afternoon.

A source who preferred to remain anonymous told the public broadcaster that the deceased’s wife told him that her husband was in a bad state and was not responding when she spoke to him after the alleged beating.

Peters added that no suspects had been arrested at this stage.

“The investigation is under way,” she said.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini could not immediately provide comment.

They would issue a comprehensive statement on the allegations.

