Joburg cop killed after responding to domestic violence call

A police officer was shot dead in Johannesburg on Thursday night while responding to a complaint of domestic violence.

According to police, 33-year-old Constable Percy Ramalepe and his colleague responded to the domestic violence call in Hluhluwe Road in Paulshof, where they found a 60-year-old man in the driveway of his home.

“When approached, the suspect who appeared to be relatively calm, opened the gate to his home for the crew to enter, where they also found the complainant, the suspect’s wife,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

“Once inside, the suspect without warning produced a shotgun and shot constable Ramalepe.”

Ramalepe’s colleague then quickly grabbed the man’s wife, took cover and called for backup.

“While awaiting backup, a second gunshot was heard and moments later the crew member went back inside the yard to investigate.”

Naidoo said that Ramalepe was found lying on the floor. He said the body of the suspect, who is believed to have turned the gun on himself, was also found inside the house with the constable’s pistol.

Both men were declared dead at the scene.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole condemned the senseless killing and conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the killing of this young member in the line of duty, especially at a time when the country is faced with the devastating Covid-19 pandemic”, Sitole said.

“I have directed the province of Gauteng to provide the necessary support to the family and colleagues”, added Sitole.

“Furthermore, I also urge all citizens of SA who are victims of GBV [gender-based violence] or know someone who is a victim of GBV, to contact government’s Gender-Based Violence Command Centre hotline, which operates 24 hours 7 days a week on 0800 428 428.”

While other serious crimes have been on the decrease since the lockdown started on 27 March, the number of GBV complaints remained high.

“Over 2,300 calls or complaints have been registered since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March until 31 March and from these, 148 suspects were charged. The figure in relation to calls or complaints between January and 31 March stands at 15,924,” Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

“Once all reports have been consolidated, the figures will be measured against the number of calls/complaints received through the GBV Command Centre in 2019, where the figure stands at 87 920.”

