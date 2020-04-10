Thousands of capsules meant for heroin found in Durban

Several boxes containing thousands of capsules apparently meant to be used for heroin were discovered in Pinetown, outside Durban, the Hawks have said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the empty capsules were valued at more than R650,000.

“Investigations are proceeding,” he added.

In a separate incident, the Durban Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) arrested a 37-year-old suspected drug dealer at the Golden Green Gardens flats in Phoenix.

“The team acted on information regarding a suspect who was reportedly dealing in drugs.”

“The identified premises were searched resulting in quantities of cocaine powder, crack and cash being confiscated,” Mhlongo added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon.

