Crime 12.3.2020 08:40 pm

Gauteng nurse arrested after found in possession of human placentas

News24 Wire
Gauteng nurse arrested after found in possession of human placentas

Nurse. Picture: iStock

It is believed that man was going to sell the placentas to a sangoma for R3,000.

A nurse from George Mukhari Academic Hospital has been arrested by Gauteng police after he was found in possession of three human placentas last week.

“Tshwane Flying Squad members were patrolling on the N4 near Rosslyn in Pretoria when they noticed a blue Peugeot with its bonnet and doors open. Upon searching the car, police found the driver in possession of two boxes of 100 latex surgical gloves, two boxes of 35 surgical masks, and three placentas,” Captain Mavele Masondo said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the 36-year-old man was an employee in the paediatric ward of the hospital and that he had stolen the items from the hospital.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of human tissue.

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that the nurse had since been placed on suspension.

“Upon becoming aware of the misconduct, the hospital immediately put the official in question under suspension. There is an ongoing investigation initiated by the hospital in order to establish the facts about human tissues theft in the hospital,” spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

IOL reported that it is believed that man was going to sell the placentas to a sangoma for R3,000.

Kekana added that the department was not aware whether the nurse had accomplices, but “there is every reason to believe so”.

“Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital cannot confirm the actual motive for stealing placentas,” Kekana concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
15 nabbed for corruption at Free State driver testing centres 11.3.2020
Seven in court as police crack down on Paarl taxi violence 9.3.2020
Man to appear in court for allegedly stabbing pregnant ex-wife to death 9.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief


today in print

Read Today's edition