DA calls for Makhura to set up specialised unit to deal with kidnapping cases

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) MPL John Moodey called for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to set up a provincial specialised unit to deal with cases of kidnapping.

“The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng is deeply concerned about the escalating number of kidnapping incidents in the country,” Moodley said in a statement.

Moodley said there were kidnapping syndicates that were targeting wealthy families and foreign nationals and claimed that these organisations were working with the police according to media reports.

“These claims pose a serious threat to national security as people who are tasked with the responsibility to ensure the safety and security of everyone within the country are involved in such a serious crime.

“This is worrying particularly for the Gauteng province which has recorded the highest number of kidnapping cases in the country. According to the 2018/19 crime stats, Gauteng remained the highest with 2,109 cases reported,” he said.

Moodley said the crime statistics revealed that Kempton Park Police Station recorded the most kidnapping cases which increased from 109 in 2017/ 2018 financial year to 125 cases in 2018/ 2019 financial year.

“Gauteng residents are not safe and are living in fear of being another statistic.

“It’s high time that the ANC-led national government consider implementing the DA’s plans for fighting crime and ensuring the safety of all South Africans. This can be done by professionalising the SAPS, removing the corrupt police officers from the system and equipping SAPS with adequate resources to fight crime.”

Moodley further claimed that the crime intelligence unit was short of staff to deal with these cases.

“The crime intelligence unit in charge of kidnapping cases is under capacitated and understaffed with only five members.

“This is a shame because they are unable to efficiently investigate all the cases and in most instances, the kidnapping cases don’t make it to the court role due to insufficient evidence.”

He said urged various authorities to work with the minister of police to investigate the corrupted police staff working with the kidnapping syndicates.

“We call on both Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko and Gauteng SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to liaise with their national counterpart Minister of Police Bheki Cele to investigate these serious claims of the police colluding with the kidnapping syndicates.

“They should also equip the crime intelligence unit working on kidnapping cases with resources and more personnel,” Moodley concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.