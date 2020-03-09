Khayelitsha tavern killers are ‘monsters’ – Joemat-Pettersson

“These people are monsters,” said Tina Joemat-Pettersson as the police’s 72-hour plan to catch them was under way.

“They are not friendly to anyone. They will turn on those who shelter and help them just as easily as they walked into that shebeen on Sunday morning and shot 11 people,” Joemat-Pettersson added.

Six people were killed and seven injured when gunmen stormed the tavern in the Cape Town suburb on Sunday morning.

A little girl is among the wounded.

This after the fatal shooting of four men at a tavern in Site B, Khayelitsha, in January.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said five people died on the scene, seven were injured and taken to hospital and one person died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Joemat-Pettersson said the shooting had horrified her. She believes illegal liquor outlets and taverns were targeted by gangsters for enrichment, regardless of whether people die or not.

She urged residents to help the police with information and called on the police to build a case strong enough to leave a court in no doubt who did it so that the shooters would get the maximum prison sentence.

The police said anyone with information could call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.

The 72-hour plan puts together a team of specialists – including crime intelligence operatives, trackers and forensics experts – to track down perpetrators.

