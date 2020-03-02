Basketball coach charged with murder of missing Hout Bay boy after ‘full confession’

A basketball coach has been charged with the murder of Sibusiso Dakuse, the 12-year-old boy who went missing in Hout Bay last week.

Marvin Minnaar, 23, from Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, stood quietly in the dock of the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Nearby, Sibusiso’s mother Yonelisa Dakuse wept uncontrollably in the public gallery, comforted by friends and family.

It was revealed in court that Minnaar had made a “full confession” to police shortly after his arrest on Friday. He faces one charge of murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges could be added, as the police investigation was still underway.

The case was postponed to 17 March for police to gather bail information and for Minnaar to consult with his legal aid lawyer on whether he will be applying for bail.

As Minnaar was led down from the dock to the cells, some members of the public shouted the word “bastard”, while Sibusiso’s mother collapsed and was helped up by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, who was also in attendance.

Sibusiso’s aunt Amelia Dakuse said her nephew had been watching a basketball game on Wednesday night with two friends when they were approached by Minnaar to accompany them to a local pharmacy. The two friends declined, but Sibusiso left with him. The pre-teen was not seen alive again.

His parents, who live separately, reported him missing the next morning when they realised that he had not slept at either home the night before.

Amelia Dakuse said Minnaar had helped residents with the search before his arrest on Friday.

She criticised police, insisting her nephew could have been found alive if they had not reacted so tardily. She also claims the family have received very little to no information on the matter from police.

IOL reported on Monday that Sibusiso’s body had been found on Friday, about 10 minutes from his home in Hout Bay.

