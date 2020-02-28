Hanged body found in KZN’s Silverglen Nature Reserve

While Bayview police await post-mortem results to determine the cause of death of a man whose body was found in the Silverglen Nature Reserve on Thursday, members of the Silverglen Conservancy say they are very concerned by the discovery, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

Upon arriving at the scene, Amawele Emergency Services spokesperson Sivan Soobramodey said paramedics found a man hanged upside down from a tree. He was declared dead at the scene.

Communications officer of the Bayview SAPS Collin Chetty stated that as this stage there was no indication of a murder.

“Police are awaiting post-mortem results to determine and get clarity with respect of the cause of death,” Chetty confirmed.

Silverglen Conservancy chairman Shaun Hammond stated that the conservancy had increased patrols and even had volunteers at night and after hours patrolling. However, isolated incidents of this nature did occur.

“We are concerned with regards to crime and the situation at the reserve. Safety measures have been put in place and we have been controlling and reducing these types of crimes within the reserve. We appeal for residents to work with police and help in terms of being the eyes and ears of the community and police. This way, we can come together and fight the negative elements associated with criminal activity in our community,” added Hammond.

An inquest docket is being investigated at Bayview SAPS.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation can contact Detective Babs Perumal on 031 405-7238 or 074-315-4776.

