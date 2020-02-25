Crime 25.2.2020 05:56 pm

Three men suspected of string of student robberies arrested in Pretoria

News24 Wire
Three men suspected of string of student robberies arrested in Pretoria

Image: iStock.

The three men allegedly were behind a spate of armed robberies of TUT students who were targeted as they walked from campus to their residence.

Three men who allegedly targeted and robbed Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students, were arrested on Tuesday following a tip-off.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) tactical unit received a tip-off that a vehicle linked to multiple armed business robberies was spotted in Pretoria West.

“Officers of the tactical unit followed up on the information received. While on the lookout, they saw a vehicle that matched the description on the corner of Vom Hagen and Rebecca streets,” TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

Police pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of an unlicensed firearm. The three occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested.

Mahamba told News24 they suspected that the three men were behind a spate of armed robberies of TUT students who were targeted as they walked from campus to their residence.

The crimes are believed to have been committed in the Pretoria West area during February.

“A further investigation will be conducted to check whether the firearm had been used in the commission of other crimes,” Mahamba said.

The suspects will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshwane school attack: Father shot and critically wounded, wife and son assaulted 25.2.2020
Two men allegedly raped four minors, pupil in separate cases 25.2.2020
Man arrested for allegedly raping two young girls on Valentine’s Day 24.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Egypt’s ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91

Celebrities Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for wrongful death

Health 15 hospitals, 48 staff ‘did forced sterilisation of HIV+ women’

Being a parent What you need to know about private school acceptance deposits

Business News Massmart CEO slates ‘ridiculous’ rent escalations


today in print

Read Today's edition