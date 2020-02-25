Three men suspected of string of student robberies arrested in Pretoria

Three men who allegedly targeted and robbed Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students, were arrested on Tuesday following a tip-off.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) tactical unit received a tip-off that a vehicle linked to multiple armed business robberies was spotted in Pretoria West.

“Officers of the tactical unit followed up on the information received. While on the lookout, they saw a vehicle that matched the description on the corner of Vom Hagen and Rebecca streets,” TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

Police pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of an unlicensed firearm. The three occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested.

Mahamba told News24 they suspected that the three men were behind a spate of armed robberies of TUT students who were targeted as they walked from campus to their residence.

The crimes are believed to have been committed in the Pretoria West area during February.

“A further investigation will be conducted to check whether the firearm had been used in the commission of other crimes,” Mahamba said.

The suspects will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.