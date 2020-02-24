Crime 24.2.2020 10:34 pm

Man arrested for allegedly raping two young girls on Valentine’s Day

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

The girls, aged 10 and 12, had been playing in the man’s yard in Daza Village on that day and ended up inside his house.

A man is expected to appear in court for allegedly raping two girls on Valentine’s Day, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

The girls, aged 10 and 12, had been playing in the man’s yard in Daza Village on that day and ended up inside his house, said Captain Jackson Manatha.

They were then allegedly raped but their parents only became aware that something was wrong on Sunday, he added.

Rape cases were then opened with the police.

Local police traced and arrested the 40-year-old man.

He was expected to appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

