Crime 19.2.2020 10:43 pm

eNCA anchor Xoli Mngambi, producer and camera crew robbed in Mamelodi East

News24 Wire
eNCA anchor Xoli Mngambi, producer and camera crew robbed in Mamelodi East

All that was left of their equipment after eNCA reporter Xoli Mngambi and a crew were robbed at gunpoint in Mamelodi East, 19 February 2020. Picture: Twitter / @TVwithThinus

Mngambi, producer Koketso Dlongolo, and camera operators Mbudzeni Bulasigobo and Gift Shabalala were at the Wellness Today Clinic when the robbery occurred.

eNCA reporter Xoli Mngambi and a crew on assignment in Mamelodi East were robbed of their equipment on Wednesday afternoon.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Mngambi said: “This is what’s left of our equipment [two news cameras and a tripod gone] after being robbed at gunpoint in #MamelodiEast while filming a feature this afternoon. A short video of the car that the three gun-wielding robbers were travelling in to follow … #Crime.

He posted a picture of one of the tripods the robbers did not take.

In a short and hurried video clip filmed from a distance, a grey VW Polo without licence plates can be seen driving off.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said at about 17.20pm in Phatudi Street at a house clinic in Mamelodi East, four employees of eNCA were interviewing a senior citizen at the clinic.

“Three men, one armed one with a firearm, held up the camera crew at gunpoint. They robbed them of two cameras, two sound bags and a tripod.”

“The victims drove to the police station to report the incident, and a task team has been established to gather information and to arrest the suspects.”

In a statement, eNCA said first take anchor Mngambi, producer Koketso Dlongolo, and camera operators Mbudzeni Bulasigobo and Gift Shabalala were at the Wellness Today Clinic when the robbery occurred.

“eNCA would like to state that although the TV crew’s equipment was stolen, the team remains safe and unharmed. The matter has since been reported to the police.

“The channel takes this matter seriously and will be assisting the staff members with trauma counselling.”

In a later message, Mngambi extended his thanks for the messages of support they had received.

This is the latest in a string of attacks on journalists. These include:

  • In an incident in Embalenhle, Secunda, last Thursday, freelance journalist Desmond Latham as well as a female staff member from Frayintermedia and female Unicef employee were assaulted allegedly by members of a local taxi association.
  • Three journalists were held up at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings on Sunday while covering a World Aids Day event in Khayelitsha.
  • In November 2018, SABC camera equipment was reported stolen during a lunch break at the state capture inquiry.
  • A reporter was robbed of a cellphone after being surrounded by a group of men near a protest in Parkwood, Cape Town, in 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
2 people, one a cop, arrested for ‘possession of stolen goods’ 19.2.2020
Duo nabbed in Upington with dagga of R1.5m, allegedly from Lesotho 19.2.2020
Arrest made after murder of 72-year-old Durban woman 19.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism


today in print

Read Today's edition