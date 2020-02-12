Crime 12.2.2020 10:31 pm

Two arrested in Limpopo for possession of an endangered pangolin

News24 Wire
Pangolins are taken from the wild as their scales are used in many traditional medicines, and they are also seen as a delicacy.

Two people were arrested in Mokopane on Wednesday after being found in possession of an endangered species, according to the Limpopo police.

The two, aged 28 and 31, were found in possession of a pangolin after members of the Provincial Crime Intelligence and Endangered Species Units conducted a tactical joint operation following a tip-off, according to Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo

Mojapelo said information was received that the suspects were driving in a white Mercedes-Benz and were carrying a pangolin. At about 14.50pm, the vehicle was spotted in the Mokopane CBD and stopped.

The endangered species was found in the vehicle and the two were arrested and their vehicle confiscated.

They are expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of the possession of an endangered species.

Mojapelo said this was not the first arrest of this kind, as an 80-year-old had been arrested last Wednesday after being found in possession of leopard skin and four leopard paws.

The suspect appeared in the Prakiseer Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail at no fee. The case was postponed to April 7 for further investigations by police.

