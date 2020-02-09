Crime 9.2.2020 03:48 pm

Couple arrested for hiding stolen cellphones worth R400k in Joburg dustbin

News24 Wire
Couple arrested for hiding stolen cellphones worth R400k in Joburg dustbin

Stolen cellphones recovered in a dustbin in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

The recovered cellphones were allegedly stolen from a shop in Northwest Mall.

A man and his wife were arrested on Saturday for possession of stolen cellphones after being linked to the theft of dozens of new handsets worth R400,000.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), a tip off led their undercover unit to a dustbin at the top of a building on the corner of Lillian Ngoyi and Rissik streets in the Johannesburg CBD.

The brand-new cellphones, still in their boxes, had been hidden in the dustbin, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

The recovered cellphones were allegedly stolen from Exact, a shop in Northwest Mall in Mahikeng.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of theft and being in possession of stolen property.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mother and son arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs 8.2.2020
Life imprisonment for man who set house alight with baby inside 8.2.2020
Load shedding hits Joburg’s City Power hard 8.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Cynical South Africans unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s next big speech

Weather WATCH: Heavy rains create magnificent waterfall at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Crime ‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced

Parliament Process to ‘dethrone’ Mkhwebane to continue despite court challenge

Courts Batohi withdraws charges against Sars ‘rogue unit’ trio


today in print

Read Today's edition