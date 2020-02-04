Crime 4.2.2020 09:24 am

Sleeping baby allegedly kidnapped by unknown man near Klerksdorp

The child has been identified as 15-month-old Mpho Kgoroyadira. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with a red-and-blue jersey.

A sleeping one-year-old baby was snatched from her bed, allegedly by an unknown man, in Jouberton near Klerksdorp on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, the girl’s 22-year-old mother, said she was at her boyfriend’s house with her daughter, sleeping. She woke up and an unknown man was in the room. He grabbed the child from her and ran off.

A cellphone belonging to the mother’s boyfriend was allegedly also stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information about Mpho’s whereabouts is urged to call 08600 10111 or Captain Kagiso Disipi of the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit on 082 856 1748.

