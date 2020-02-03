Durban metro cop killed in alleged drive-by shooting

A Durban metro police officer was shot and killed in an alleged drive-by shooting on Monday, a city official said.

“Yes, I can confirm it. The incident occurred around 16:40 this afternoon. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is unknown at this stage. The scene is still active,” eThekwini metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad told News24.

He gave little detail, only saying that the officer was based at the Verulam metro police offices, north of Durban.

This is the third eThekwini metro police officer to be shot and killed since May 2019.

Sergeant Zephania Dladla and Constable Nomasonto Mhlanga were killed while performing protection duties for councillor Moses Zulu at his residence in Bhambayi near Phoenix.

Zulu earlier told News24 he had been assigned the protection detail following an assessment by eThekwini metro police and police.

He said that service delivery protesters had been marching on the homes of politicians in the province and his had been identified as needing protection.

During the memorial for the two slain officers, it emerged that Dladla had been near retirement, while Mhlanga was set for a promotion as acting captain at King Shaka International Airport in Durban in June.

