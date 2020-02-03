Crime 3.2.2020 07:43 am

Woman ‘linked to deceased KZN taxi boss’ shot dead 100m from home

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been shot and killed while driving her car in Hambanathi, Tongaat, north of Durban, paramedic services said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

“According to eyewitnesses, multiple armed assailants opened fire on the female driver, causing her vehicle to overturn,” IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

Herbst said the woman was still in the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

“Unfortunately, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead by IPSS paramedics.”

It is believed that the woman was the wife of a deceased taxi boss.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident, saying the woman was shot dead 100m from her home.

“The scene is still active. Police are investigating.”

