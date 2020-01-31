Crime 31.1.2020 02:58 pm

Polokwane woman arrested for allegedly taking out R50K hit on estranged husband

News24 Wire
Polokwane woman arrested for allegedly taking out R50K hit on estranged husband

File image: iStock

According to police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the woman allegedly had marital problems and hired hitmen to kill her husband.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested at her Polokwane home on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to have her husband killed.

According to police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the woman allegedly had marital problems and hired hitmen to kill her husband for R50 000.

“Through intelligence gathering, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit uncovered the plot and immediately put to action a plan to apprehend the suspect.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect is married to a well-known businessman who also resides around Polokwane and they are on the verge of a divorce,” Maluleke said.

Three hitmen were allegedly hired.

“The plot was foiled after she was arrested at her house on Thursday evening and she is expected to make her first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon. Investigations are still ongoing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Prominent Polokwane lawyer applies for suspension of liquidation order to save firm 13.1.2020
Polokwane learner dies after being mugged, stabbed on New Year’s Eve 6.1.2020
Former Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason 17.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector

Motoring News It is over: Mercedes-Benz confirms end of X-Class by May this year

Government Mkhwebane says she’s the victim, but the real victim may be the constitution

Africa Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences


today in print

Read Today's edition