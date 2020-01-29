Eight suspects arrested after allegedly stoning siblings to death in mob justice attack

Eight suspects were arrested in connection to the alleged murders of siblings Lukas and Willem Seloma after they were stoned to death in a mob justice attack at Letebejane Village, Limpopo, TimesLive reported.

Limpopo’s police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the siblings were attacked by the community as they were suspected to have had a hand in the disappearance of Peter Phahlamohlaka, 23, who was allegedly last seen while fishing at the Olifants River with the siblings.

“According to the preliminary police investigations, the brutal attacks followed an incident that occurred last year on June 13 when a 23-year-old man, Peter ‘Mapito’ Phathlamohlaka, allegedly disappeared while fishing in the Olifants River with the two brothers, Lukas Seloma, 46, and Willem Seloma, 47, together with another group of men. The police were notified about the incident and a search operation by the search-and-rescue team was conducted without a success,” Mojapelo said.

Although a missing person’s case was registered, there have been no leads.

On 13 January, a case of assault with intent to cause severe bodily harm was registered against some community members of Letebejane after they allegedly attacked the siblings in their home, seeking answers for Peter’s disappearance.

“The Public Order Police Unit (POP) was activated and the situation was stabilised. A case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened and no one was arrested. Police continued with the tracing of the suspects.”

The police had to intervene again after community went to attack the siblings for the second time last week Thursday.

“The unrest continued until [Monday] night, when community members allegedly dragged the brothers to the nearby mountain and stoned them to death.

“Police and the medical emergency services were called following a tip-off and responded quickly. A police helicopter was also called. On arrival at the scene, they made the gruesome discovery of the two bodies covered with tree branches. [The community members] apparently wanted to torch them. The crowd had dispersed.

“The brothers were stoned to death after the community members allegedly took them to a mountain not far from here,” said Mojapelo.

“The suspects aged between 19 and 44 are expected to appear in Motetema Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing two counts of murder and public violence.”

(Additional reporting, News24 Wire)

