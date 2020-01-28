Woman arrested for possession of 900 pairs of counterfeit branded sneakers

The police have arrested a woman in Durban who was found in possession of illicit goods to the value of R1.2m, including 900 pairs of branded sneakers.

An operation conducted by Emanguzi police last Monday led to the arrest of the 28-year-old woman who appeared in the Emanguzi Magistrate’s Court the following day.

“The police were on the R22 in Emanguzi conducting crime prevention operations when they pulled over a white Toyota Hilux with two occupants.

“The driver spotted [the] police and abandoned the vehicle as he fled the scene into nearby bushes.

“The female suspect was found in the vehicle with 15 boxes which contained 60 units of cigarettes and 900 pairs of branded sneakers,” the police said.

After being questioned, the woman failed to provide a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the counterfeit goods.

On Friday, another operation in Phelandaba led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man who was found in possession of stolen property.

Also travelling on the R22, the police stopped the man’s vehicle and found two bags of electrical appliances.

“The suspect could not provide [the] police with any proof of ownership for the items. He was arrested and charged accordingly by [the] police. He will appear in the Kwangwanse Magistrate’s Court today,” the police said.

“The operation also led police officers to an area on the Farazela border, where a Mercedes-Benz truck was seized as the driver did not have the required paperwork for the vehicle. [The] police also seized 44 rounds of ammunition.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests.

“It is pleasing to see that operations along our borders are bearing fruit. Our police officers are out in full force and criminals will have no place to hide in this province. We are pleased with the commitment displayed by our police officers as they fight crime and protect our communities living along our borders,” Jula said.

