9.1.2020

Woman shot dead, man wounded and vehicles set alight in KZN

News24 Wire
Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

A woman has been shot dead and a man seriously wounded in a shooting incident at Khobongwaneni in Taylors Halt, KwaZulu-Natal paramedic services said on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene around midday and found several vehicles alight.

He said the body of a woman was found lying in a field while a man was found inside their residence.

“Fire services began to extinguish the fires while medics assessed the patients. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and showed no signs of life while the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.”

Meiring said nothing could be done for the woman and she was declared dead.

“The man was treated for his injury and was provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby provincial hospital. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

KZN police have confirmed charges of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property are being investigated by Taylors Halt SAPS.

“It is alleged that today at 12:00 five family members were travelling in a vehicle from home in the Khobongwaneni area when they were ambushed by a group of armed men who opened fire on them,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 on Thursday.

“A 27-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital while the others survived.”

The suspects then went to the victims’ house and set alight two minibus taxis and two more vehicles.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

