Two arrested for allegedly robbing woman in her home while she napped

The men, aged 18 and 20, will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon on charges relating to house robbery.

A Nyanga woman woke to the terrifying sight of an armed man instructing her to keep quiet while his accomplice ransacked her home, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The woman had been taking a nap on Monday afternoon when the incident reportedly happened.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said after the men fled at around 14.30pm, the woman ran out and asked police officers patrolling the area for help.

They started searching for the robbers who had fled in a white Toyota Avanza. The car was eventually traced to the Browns Farm area with two people inside.

The two were arrested but the stolen items, which included TVs and electronic devices, were not immediately found.

