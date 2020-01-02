Two arrested for alleged murder of security guard during PE business robbery

Two suspects who were allegedly involved in a business robbery and hijacking resulting in the death of a security guard in Port Elizabeth last week have been arrested.

According to the police, the two were among three armed men who entered a shop in Greenbushes Road, Kabega Park, and demanded money and goods last Friday. The incident happened at around 20.08pm.

Staff at the store, however, pressed the panic button which resulted in a security company responding swiftly, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

When security guard Roderick Erasmus, 49, entered the store, he wrestled with the suspect who was stationed closest to the door.

Erasmus fired at the suspects and injured one of them before they retaliated, fatally wounding him.

The suspects robbed a customer who was inside the store of his cellphone, wallet and Nissan NP200 bakkie. They also fled with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as cellphones and the security guard’s firearm.

The suspects’ getaway vehicle, a Red Ford XR3 and the stolen bakkie were recovered a few kilometres from the shop as well as some of the money and a wallet belonging to the customer.

The recovered Ford was reportedly stolen in Kwadwesi in December, Naidu said.

Following a tip-off, the police arrested the suspects in the early hours of Thursday.

“A 33-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Kwazakele. The suspect was found with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Further information led the police to a house in Joe Slovo, Kwadwesi, where a 38-year-old suspect was arrested.

“A 9mm Vector firearm [serial number filed off] was confiscated. A Mazda bakkie reportedly used in the commission of the crimes was also seized.”

Naidu added information received by the police suggested the third suspect might have also been shot and injured in the abdomen.

She said more arrests were expected.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. They face charges of murder, hijacking and business robbery.

Naidu said the 38-year-old suspect also faced an additional charge of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

