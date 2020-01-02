Crime 2.1.2020 12:10 pm

Police investigating attempted sexual assault of boy, 11, at Sea Point Pavilion pool

News24 Wire
Police investigating attempted sexual assault of boy, 11, at Sea Point Pavilion pool

Image: iStock.

The City’s law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said a man apparently targeted the boy in the smoking area.

Police are investigating the attempted sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy at the Sea Point Pavilion swimming pool in Cape Town, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place on New Year’s Day. No one has been arrested, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The City’s law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said a man apparently targeted the boy in the smoking area.

He said the boy’s mother was called and the matter was reported to police.

“The suspect managed to disappear before officers could find him,” said Dyason.

The pool is a popular spot for locals and tourists. Queues of people waiting to get into the area were reported on the day.

On social media, many parents posted about their shock at what had happened.

One mother shared: “I’m speechless… we had so a nice day at the pools (sic)… we did not worry once about our children who went off to the pools all by themselves.. I’m so sorry for that little boy.. Hope the culprits will be dealt with accordingly.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Khayelitsha court needs better facilities for rape survivors, report finds 11.12.2019
Alleged sex offender Breytenbach granted R50K bail 5.12.2019
Oprah Winfrey to produce new documentary about sexual assault in the music industry 5.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

General Parental leave for new dads an ‘historic victory’

Editorials It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition