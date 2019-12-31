Crime 31.12.2019 11:44 am

Man arrested for shooting outside Vereeniging pub, one critically injured

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics found the victim on the ground.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside a pub in Three Rivers, Vereeniging, on Monday afternoon in which one man was critically injured.

According to police, it’s alleged that the victim and two friends had been sitting outside the pub when a man left the pub and fired shots at the victim.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the gunman threatened the victim and his friends.

“The victim sustained injuries to his upper body and was rushed to hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit,” Peters said.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics found the victim on the ground. He had two gunshot wounds – one in his chest and the other in his back.

“He was treated using advanced life support interventions before being transported to… hospital for further care,” Campbell said in a statement.

Peters said the 35-year-old man was arrested after the shooting and a firearm was seized for further investigation.

An attempted murder case has been opened.

