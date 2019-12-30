City of Cape Town confiscates nearly 7,500 bottles of alcohol

The City of Cape Town has confiscated nearly 7,500 bottles of alcohol this month, saying it “suggests a flagrant disregard for the law”.

The confiscations are a result of alcohol consumption in public spaces.

“Between December 1 and 27, 2019, the liquor enforcement unit booked in 7 428 bottles of alcohol, amounting to 4 127.93 litres,” the City’s safety and security mayoral committee member, JP Smith, said in a statement on Monday.

Last year, 6,790 bottles were confiscated.

“The statistics tell us that people continue to show flagrant disregard for the law, their own safety and the safety of others by insisting on bringing alcohol into public spaces,” Smith said.

“What’s made the situation even worse is the number of incidents where guilty parties actually had the temerity to attack our staff in the execution of their duties.”

He said alcohol abuse was one of the key challenges to enforcement agencies and it was amplified over the festive season.

