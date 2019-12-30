Crime 30.12.2019 06:07 pm

Two men bust for allegedly stealing fuel worth more than R3m

News24 Wire
A Hawks team arrested the pair, aged 38 and 43, on Sunday after a tip-off that four tankers were reportedly transporting the fuel to Gauteng.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel worth more than R3m at a Transnet station in Warden, Free State.

“Four tankers laden with stolen diesel and petrol were intercepted near a farm in Presentkraal Street. They have been seized for further investigation,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Monday.

“The incident is one of many that are still under investigation by the Hawks which is now becoming a serious national threat.”

Ramovha said the pair, who are both Zimbabwean nationals, were expected to appear in the Warden Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They face charges of theft and damaging essential infrastructure.

