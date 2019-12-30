Crime 30.12.2019 12:20 pm

Woman’s dismembered body discovered near primary school in Mpumalanga

News24 Wire
Woman's dismembered body discovered near primary school in Mpumalanga

A murder case has been opened and police are looking for an unknown number of suspects.

Police are investigating a murder after the dismembered body of a 25-year-old woman was discovered near Zamani Primary School in Tweefontein, Mpumalanga, over the weekend.

According to police, members of the public discovered the gruesome scene on Saturday and alerted police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement: “Police rushed to the scene and upon arrival, they discovered a lifeless and half-naked body of a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground with some body parts missing.”

The woman, who has since been identified as Sphiwe Mtshweni, had multiple stab wounds.

A murder case has been opened and police are looking for an unknown number of suspects.

In an unrelated matter, police in Emzinoni have made a breakthrough in the murder of Mapule Jaquiline Thekiso, 48, whose body was found floating in a dam in Mzinoni on November 17.

Rudolph Ngwenya, 28, was later arrested near Hazyview for the possession of a motor vehicle which belonged to Thekiso. He has since been connected to her murder as well, Hlathi said.

He made his first appearance in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on December 24, where the matter was postponed to January 7, 2020.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the recent spate of murders of women and appealed to members of the community to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of Mtshweni’s killers.

“I am disturbed by the heartless killing of women in this province. It is of paramount importance that people should talk if they have differences [rather] than killing each other,” Zuma said.

