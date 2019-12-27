Crime 27.12.2019 03:13 pm

Limpopo woman arrested after her newborn baby was found dumped in pit toilet

News24 Wire
Image: iStock

The baby was rescued after someone in the next toilet heard its cries and called for help.

Limpopo police have arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly throwing her newborn baby into a pit toilet.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Joseph Village in Malamulele.

“It is alleged that the woman gave birth to a baby boy, went to the toilet and threw him into the toilet,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Friday.

Police were called and the woman was later arrested.

The mother and her newborn have both since been admitted to hospital.

The 27-year-old woman will appear in the Saselamani Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

CapriconFM news tweeted that the mother had been diagnosed with post-natal depression.

