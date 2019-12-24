PICS: At least 20 fully automatic R4 rifles stolen from SANDF base

The brazen theft of at least 20 fully automatic R4 rifles from the Lyttelton South African National Defence Force Base magazine has sparked outrage and fear.

“Gun Owners of South Africa (Gosa) would like the public to know that these rifles are capable of fully automatic fire, civilians cannot buy these firearms.

“These will most likely go on to be used by cash in transit gangs, gangsters or violent criminals.

“This is just the latest in a very long line of case studies proving that the State is the very worst custodian of our security,” said Gosa chairperson Paul Oxley.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini yesterday confirmed the break-in at Engineering Formation, Lyttelton Tek Base.

“Investigations are underway, and a few suspects have been taken in for questioning,” Dlamini said.

Oxley noted it was the armed citizenry who were “the thin line protecting our beautiful nation from sliding into ruin”.

“Any government that won’t see this is the enemy of the people.

“Having served in the SANDF it is very alarming that this has occurred. Military bases, over the festive season are not deserted places,” Oxley said.

Oxley said there was supposed to be a fully functional guarding structure in place.

“The guard commander and officer of the day who would have access to the armoury key are in serious trouble. They are charged with the protection of these assets; they have failed to protect them and the people of this country.”

Army veteran and Gosa spokesperson Tim Flack said it was not the first time this has happened, and it would not be the last.

“This is a large number of rifles compared to previous years,” Flack said.

“Minister Bheki Cele has in the past called for private citizens to be disarmed. This incident has proven yet again, that the state is not responsible with their firearms, and yet they constantly attack and criminalise private firearm owners.”

Flack noted private firearm owners were not the source of violence in South Africa.

DA Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kobus Marais slammed the theft of the firearms saying in a statement the SANDF had “let the nation down” in this “time of peace and goodwill”.

“It is outrageous to even consider that access could be gained into a supposedly highly protected military facility and further grind open a volt where ammunition is kept,” Marais said.

“Having such arms on the streets poses a threat to the safety of citizens and the security of the Republic.”

Marais said it was “a stark reminder of earlier thefts of similar weapons at the 9SAI military base outside Cape Town, as well as the use of similar military rifles in various bank and cash-in-transit heists”.

“This yet again exposes the deterioration of the defence capabilities of the SANDF under the ANC and the political guardianship of Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula,” Marais stated.

Some of his questions were: Was it an inside job? Where were the guards, and why could they not defend a strategic military installation? Why were guards at a military installation not able to prevent the criminals from accessing a supposedly secure facility?

“This embarrassing robbery is a symptom of bigger problems in the SANDF,” Marais stated.

