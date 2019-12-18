Crime 18.12.2019 08:46 pm

Police launch manhunt after five killed in Eldorado Park tavern

News24 Wire
Police launch manhunt after five killed in Eldorado Park tavern

Crime scene. Picture: Twitter

Three armed suspects, wearing balaclavas, forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu’s Tavern, near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park.

Five patrons of a tavern in Freedom Park, Eldorado Park, have been murdered by unknown suspects, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for the perpetrators on Wednesday.

In a statement, the police said they have mobilised “maximum resources to trace and arrest about three suspects following the murders”.

“It is alleged three armed suspects, wearing balaclavas, forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu’s Tavern, near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park, and assaulted and robbed the 53-year-old tavern owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

The suspects then allegedly fired random shots, fatally wounding five male victims.

They were all declared dead on the scene.

Two others were rushed to hospital and discharged the next day after receiving medical treatment.

“Police officers who were patrolling the area escaped unharmed after random shots were also fired in their direction. A police vehicle was damaged as a result of the shooting,” Peters said.

A video purporting to show the incident has been circulating on social media. It was captured shortly after the shooting.

“The person who filmed the incident is called upon to contact the police as any piece of information could add value to the investigation,” Peters added.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela condemned the incident and vowed to increase visibility around places of entertainment during the festive period.

“Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested,” Mawela said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hawks foil man’s alleged plot to kill ex-wife by pouring acid on her face 18.12.2019
‘He fell in the rain and blood was gushing all over the place’ – family of murdered eThekwini Metro employee 18.12.2019
Missing EC sisters found near Pretoria, parents arrested for kidnapping 17.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees

General Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about


today in print

Read Today's edition